SALISBURY, Md. — Multiple fire companies battled a three-alarm fire at an autobody shop on Martin Street in Salisbury Monday afternoon.
The fire started at Patriot Auto Recycling, formerly S&W Auto Body Shop, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Smoke from the fire was reported to be visible for miles when the fire was burning. WBOC's Chopper 16 was overhead as crews worked to bring it under control.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the cause of the fire was accidental. They say an employee was working on a vehicle's fuel system in the car bay, which ignited the flames.
It took 90 firefighters two hours to control.
Fin-Tec, a company attached to the auto body shop’s building, works with chemicals to coat parts for military and aerospace use. Its general manager, who declined to appear on camera, said the chemicals and the tanks that hold them were not affected by the fire.
Steven Evans, an employee of this company, described the scene.
"Sidney comes running out, and he works in the lab over here telling us there's a fire, a big fire. So me and, Jason, we go out the office door, we go outside and you look up and you see flames coming out of this, auto body shop...I was more worried about whether or not everyone got out okay," Evans said.
Neighbors said the scene was busy Monday, with people filling the street.
Ali Jacobs, who lives within sight of the auto body shop, was home with her son when she smelled smoke. Jacobs said she contemplated leaving her house.
"It was pretty strong smelling in our house," Jacobs said. "So we were like, should we leave or go somewhere? But then they had the roads blocked off...You could look up and it almost looked like snow or like rain. Just something falling from the sky. But even like in our yard, you can see now like pieces of, I guess, just burnt material, and our neighbor, her car was covered."
Maryland Department of the Environment officials were at the scene Tuesday. The agency told WBOC it is inspecting the area for compliance with environmental regulations, and the investigation is ongoing.
Salisbury Fire Department says one firefighter was taken to TidalHealth with non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released. They say no one else was hurt.
Officials estimate total damages to be $750,000.
Delmarva Power says they turned off power around Martin Street at the request of first responders so crews could safely respond to the fire. They add the fire was not related to Delmarva Power equipment. They say power has been restored to those customers, after officials confirmed it was safe.