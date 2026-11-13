Video Journalist

Anthony is originally from Eastchester, N.Y., and graduated from High Point University with a degree in Sports Media. He joined the WBOC team in July 2025 and has thoroughly enjoyed his time on Delmarva thus far. A big New York sports fan, Anthony passionately roots for the Jets, Knicks and Mets. When he’s not in the newsroom, Anthony can be found eating pasta, reading up on fantasy football rankings or discovering new food spots in the area (recommendations welcome)!