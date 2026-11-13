SALISBURY, Md. - A massive piece of vacant land in the heart of Salisbury could finally be getting a second chance, as city and business leaders say a prospective developer has expressed interest in transforming the former Salisbury Mall property into a mixed-use development.
The property, located directly across from the Wicomico Civic Center, has remained largely undeveloped for years following the closure and demolition of the once-popular shopping destination.
Now, Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor says renewed interest in the property over the past six to nine months has given city leaders reason for optimism.
"I think we may have the right players in play to make that happen. And we're hopeful and working to bring that about," Taylor said.
While no final plans have been announced, potential uses discussed by local leaders include housing, retail businesses, restaurants and a hotel.
Taylor said the property's location makes it particularly attractive for redevelopment, pointing to its proximity to the Civic Center, Salisbury City Park and Route 50.
"I think it could be, you know, iconic in terms of its ultimate development," Taylor said. "Hopefully they can make a deal work and we can get underway for sure."
Bill Chambers, president of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, confirmed his organization has met with a prospective developer interested in purchasing the property.
"We have met with who we believe to be at the developer that wants to purchase the property, and we have seen some preliminary plans on what if they do acquire the property, what the property would become, and it is mind blowing," Chambers said.
According to Chambers, the prospective developer is a national entity with experience undertaking major development projects. He declined to identify the company but said the preliminary drawings suggest a significant investment in the area.
Chambers also confirmed the property remains privately owned and that the potential developer has not yet completed a purchase.
He believes redevelopment could have a substantial economic impact on Salisbury and the surrounding region.
"This is a game changer for Salisbury and the entire lower shore," Chambers said. "That piece of property will be an economic engine in and of itself."
Chambers described the potential development as including residential housing, commercial properties, mixed-use office space and a hotel complex.
He said the project could generate new tax revenue, create jobs and attract additional businesses to the area.
One particularly significant opportunity, Chambers said, involves the property's location across from the Civic Center.
With the facility having recently undergone approximately $15 million in improvements, Chambers believes a nearby hotel could help Salisbury compete for conferences, conventions, trade shows and other large events.
"To have the support of a hotel property within walking distance to the Civic Center opens up a myriad of new events for that property," Chambers said.
However, Chambers cautioned that the project remains dependent on a successful agreement between the current property owner and prospective developer.
For businesses operating across the street from the vacant property, the prospect of new development is welcome news.
Lauren Fenley, owner of Willow and Mane, a salon that opened at its current location in 2021, said the empty lot has long been an eyesore.
"It definitely would be nice to have something there to bring more business to the area," Fenley said.
She believes a hotel would be an especially valuable addition given the number of events hosted at the Civic Center.
"A lot of big events come to this area and it would be a nice place to stay," Fenley said.
Fenley also hopes any future development includes restaurants and shopping options, which she believes are lacking in that part of Salisbury.
She said new businesses could bring additional exposure and potential customers to her salon and other nearby establishments.
Sydney Nelson, an employee at Pure Family Fitness, which also sits across from the property, expressed similar enthusiasm.
"I definitely think it would bring more life into the community that we have here," Nelson said. "It would bring jobs to the community. I think it would be huge if they finally put something in the lot."
Nelson said she would particularly welcome additional restaurants and businesses within walking distance.
The former Salisbury Mall was once a central part of the city's retail landscape.
Taylor recalled its significance to the community before shopping activity shifted elsewhere.
"It was a vital part of the retail history of the city," Taylor said. "When we left and relocated, it created a little bit of a void in the center of the city."
Despite previous redevelopment discussions, the property has remained largely empty.
Taylor said the size and expense of the project have historically presented challenges, and any successful redevelopment would likely need to occur in phases.
Both Taylor and Chambers believe the current interest could represent an important turning point.
Still, no completed sale, approved development plan or construction timeline has been confirmed.
For now, the possibility of transforming one of Salisbury's most prominent vacant properties has generated renewed optimism among city leaders and neighboring businesses.