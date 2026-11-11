DELMAR, Md. - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Delmar Wednesday evening, according to Maryland State Police.
MSP say around 6 p.m., there were reports of a pedestrian-involved crash in Delmar on Route 13 and Pine Street.
Witnesses told police a man was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by a car. Officials say EMS declared the pedestrian was dead on the scene.
Police say the driver remained with their car on scene. There are no other reported injuries.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. No charges have been filed as of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, and no identities have been released.
Route 13 is closed, according to the Delmar Fire Department.
They are asking drivers to use other routes while Route 13 is closed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.