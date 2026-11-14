SMYRNA, Del. - A person died early Saturday morning in a house fire in Smyrna, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.
Officials say around 3:30 a.m., fire companies were alerted to a house fire in the unit block of North Albright Drive. Firefighters arrived to heavy fire coming from the single-story house. Crews started search-and-rescue efforts, as well as fire suppression tactics.
They say they found the person inside and started life-saving efforts after bringing them out of the home, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The house was very damaged, and investigators are working to determine if it was equipped with smoke detectors.
Officials say the origin and cause of the fire is unknown right now, but the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.