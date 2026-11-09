DOVER, Del. - As temperatures begin to drop across Delaware, community members in Dover are urging city leaders to find emergency shelter options for people experiencing homelessness before the coldest months of the year arrive.
The concerns come as the overnight shelter at People's Church of Dover is no longer operating, leaving questions about where unhoused men will go when temperatures fall.
Doug Hall, a community volunteer who works with Dover's unhoused population, says the risks of spending the night outside go beyond discomfort — particularly for older adults and younger people.
"With the temperatures dropping, there's a chance of frostbite. There's a chance of unfortunately, some of the older population falling asleep and not waking back up if, you know, they're not warm," Hall said. "And our population of unhoused, some of them are 17 years old. And there's people as old as 75."
Hall is urging city and state leaders to consider allowing People's Church to temporarily reopen its overnight shelter while longer-term plans move forward.
Pastor G. Derrick Hodge says the church is willing to step back in if no other option is available, emphasizing that the church does not want people left outside in dangerous conditions.
Hodge says reopening would require an agreement with the city addressing zoning and regulatory concerns, as well as funding to help cover the cost of operating the shelter after the loss of state funding. He also says he wants assurances that the church would be able to operate without interference.
The church previously provided about 50 overnight beds and was one of Kent County's largest shelters for men.
City Councilman David Anderson says the city, state and local organizations are working together to find a short-term solution.
"You have to keep them alive and get them through the winter," Anderson said.
Anderson also pointed to the planned Kent County Hope Center as a potential resource, while emphasizing the importance of having experienced providers involved in the effort.
The Hope Center and a proposed shelter at the former Morris Correctional Facility are among the longer-term options being discussed, though questions remain about when those facilities could be available and how many people they could serve.
Hodge says People's Church would also be willing to collaborate with the Hope Center and share its experience operating an overnight shelter.
Community members say the immediate priority is making sure people have a safe, warm place to sleep as winter approaches.
"Any of us could be a paycheck away from being homeless," Hall said.
Leaders and community members are expected to voice their concerns at Dover's city council meeting on Monday, Nov. 9.