SALISBURY, Md. - A 25-year-old has died after his motorcycle crashed in the crossover from Route 50 to Route 13 in Salisbury, according to police.
Salisbury police say on Oct. 30, a Honda was driving through the crossover from Route 50, trying to get onto Route 13, when it collided with a motorcycle driving on Route 50.
The motorcycle rider was 25-year-old Dylan Luffman, according to police. He was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where he died from his injuries three days later.
Salisbury police say they are conducting an advanced crash investigation.