Multiple vehicles, including first responders and at least one car involved in a crash, sit in an intersection just after sunrise.

DelDOT reported multiple crashes on Route 13 near Route 1 exit 119 around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 28. (Photo: Evictus McMillian)

 Evictus McMillian

SMYRNA, Del.– DelDOT says Route 13 is closed in both directions near Route 1 exit 119 due to multiple crashes, including one into a DelDOT vehicle already responding to a crash.

DelDOT reported the closure around 8:18 a.m. on Oct. 28, with traffic cameras showing extensive backups as of 8:30 a.m.

The agency's Interactive Map shows the initial crash report around 7:50 a.m. on the southbound side of Route 13. Citizens' Hose Company's live run log shows the department responded to three crashes in the area between 7:50 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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