SMYRNA, Del.– DelDOT says Route 13 is closed in both directions near Route 1 exit 119 due to multiple crashes, including one into a DelDOT vehicle already responding to a crash.
DelDOT reported the closure around 8:18 a.m. on Oct. 28, with traffic cameras showing extensive backups as of 8:30 a.m.
The agency's Interactive Map shows the initial crash report around 7:50 a.m. on the southbound side of Route 13. Citizens' Hose Company's live run log shows the department responded to three crashes in the area between 7:50 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.