WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – A Delaware man is facing multiple felony drug charges after authorities say he fled a traffic stop in Wicomico County, leading to a pursuit and the discovery of more than 800 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a black Jeep Compass near Stage Road and southbound U.S. Route 13 around 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
The driver, identified as 35-year-old Jarrell Tremaine Rodriguez of Seaford, Delaware, was the vehicle's only occupant.
Deputies followed Rodriguez in a marked Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Ford Mustang and deployed tire-deflation devices known as Stop Sticks on two separate occasions.
Following the second successful deployment, authorities say Rodriguez pulled over to the right side of the roadway and was taken into custody without further incident.
After the arrest, deputies searched the area along the pursuit route, with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department's Joint Community Action Team (JCAT).
Within a few hundred yards of the original traffic stop, authorities say they discovered a substantial quantity of suspected narcotics packaged in a manner consistent with distribution.
Investigators say a subsequent count determined Rodriguez was in possession of more than 800 bags containing a suspected heroin and fentanyl mixture.
The investigation also extended into Delaware.
Following the traffic stop, detectives with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Salisbury Police Department's JCAT coordinated with the Delaware State Police Special Investigations Unit to execute a search warrant at Rodriguez's residence in Seaford.
During that search, Delaware State Police detectives located a handgun, a substantial quantity of suspected heroin and more than $11,000 in cash, according to the sheriff's office.
Rodriguez was arrested and charged in Maryland with possession with intent to distribute a heroin and fentanyl mixture, unlawful distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawfully bringing a controlled dangerous substance into the state, fleeing and eluding, and multiple traffic violations.
Authorities say additional charges are pending in Delaware.