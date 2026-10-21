SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man identified in court documents as a Wicomico Middle School employee faces 43 charges involving child sexual abuse material following a Maryland State Police investigation.
Willie Bell, 46, is charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography, accessing and viewing child pornography, and seven additional counts involving material depicting children younger than 13, according to charging documents filed Oct. 19 in Wicomico County District Court and obtained by WBOC.
The documents say Bell works at Wicomico Middle School for the Wicomico County Board of Education. Wicomico Middle School previously listed him online as a Food Service Worker.
According to the charging documents, the investigation began Aug. 2 when a trooper at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Dropbox had reported that a user possessed and uploaded suspected child sexual abuse material to an account.
Investigators say records obtained from Google, Comcast, and Dropbox linked the account to Bell and his home in Salisbury.
Police obtained a search warrant for the Dropbox account Aug. 26. During an Oct. 16 review of records returned by the company, a trooper identified 18 videos investigators described as child sexual abuse material, according to the documents.
Investigators also reported finding photographs of Bell in the account, including one they matched to his Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration photograph.
On Oct. 19, police searched Bell’s residence and recovered numerous electronic devices, along with paperwork addressed to him, according to the charging documents. An arrest warrant was issued that day.
According to online court records, Bell was released on Tuesday on a $100,000 unsecured personal bond. A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Nov. 19.
WBOC has reached out to Wicomico County Public Schools for comment. This article will be updated.