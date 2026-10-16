OCEAN VIEW, Del. - A New York woman accused of using a fraudulent driver’s license to withdraw money from another person’s bank account in Ocean View has been extradited to Delaware, according to the Ocean View Police Department.
Authorities have charged Crystal Ann Mercado, 50, of the Bronx, following an investigation that authorities say linked her to similar incidents in Maryland and North Carolina.
Officers responded to Taylor Bank on Atlantic Avenue on May 26, 2026, on reports of theft and fraud. Investigators determined a woman had withdrawn money from a customer’s account using a fraudulent Pennsylvania driver’s license.
Working with police in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and Bel Air, Maryland, investigators identified Mercado as the suspect, according to Ocean View police. Authorities also linked her to similar incidents in Kitty Hawk and Harford County, Maryland.
Mercado was arrested in North Carolina on May 28 and held at the Dare County Detention Center. She was extradited to Delaware on Oct. 15 and processed at the Ocean View Police Department.
She faces the following charges:
-Two felony counts of identity theft
-First-degree forgery
-Theft of $1,500 or greater
-Attempted theft of $1,500 or greater
-Possession of forgery devices
-Criminal impersonation
-Falsifying business records
The forgery, theft, attempted theft, and possession charges are felonies. Criminal impersonation and falsifying business records are misdemeanors.
Mercado was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $20,000 secured bond for the Ocean View charges.
Police said she is also wanted by the Bel Air Police Department in connection with the Maryland incident and is expected to be extradited there after her Delaware proceedings are resolved.
“Scams, fraud, and identity theft continue to affect communities across the country,” Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said. “We encourage everyone to review their financial accounts regularly, activate transaction alerts when available, and promptly report unauthorized activity to their financial institution and police. Protecting personal information and reporting suspicious activity early can help prevent additional losses and assist investigators.”