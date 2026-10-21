CHURCH CREEK, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to a body found this summer in Dorchester County.
As WBOC previously reported, the body of Timothy David Wolfe Jr., 35, was discovered by a passerby in phragmites near Golden Hill Road in Church Creek on Aug. 15. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded before turning the investigation over to the MSP Homicide Unit.
Following a months-long investigation, police say a Grand Jury issued an indictment against Jacob Motley, of East New Market, on Oct. 19. Police arrested Motley without incident during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Motley is charged with first-and second-degree assault, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment. A motive and the cause of death have not yet been released. Motley is being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Authorities say the investigation into Wolfe’s death is ongoing.