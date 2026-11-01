ELLENDALE, Del. - A 17-year-old girl from Seaford was killed in an Ellendale shooting Saturday night, according to Delaware State Police.
They say the shooting was on the 18000 block of Beach Highway near Old State Road around 10 p.m. Halloween night. Officials say during an outdoor party, an unknown suspect opened fire from a neighboring property into the crowd, hitting nine people.
The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where she died. Police are withholding her name until her family can be notified.
A 20-year-old man from Seaford was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but DSP say he is now in stable condition.
Two 17-year-old boys from Selbyville, a 19-year-old woman from Ellendale, a 20-year-old woman from Seaford, a 20-year-old woman from Greenwood, a 20-year-old man from Seaford, and a 22-year-old woman from Laurel were all taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Detectives urge anyone who attended the party or who has relevant information to the investigation to contact Detective B. McDerby at (302) 741-2821.
Sunday afternoon, Governor Matt Meyer spoke about Saturday night shootings in both Ellendale and Newark. He said DSP are investigating the shooting in Ellendale, and his administration will continue to support safety personnel and local partners, as well as the victims and their families.
"Every Delawarean deserves to feel safe in their community," Gov. Meyer said. "This is not normal. We must never accept gun violence as a part of life in Delaware."
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.