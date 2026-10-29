DOVER, Del. - With winter approaching and a key overnight shelter in Dover set to remain closed this season, state officials are working to determine when a new facility could begin providing shelter and supportive services to people experiencing homelessness.
The state has officially purchased the former Delaware State University Living and Learning Commons at 1570 North DuPont Highway in Dover, with plans to transform the property into the Hope Center of Kent County.
The acquisition comes as People’s Church, which has provided overnight shelter through Code Purple, will not open its emergency overnight shelter this winter amid zoning and code compliance issues.
The potential loss of that shelter has raised concerns among local advocates and city leaders about where people experiencing homelessness will go when temperatures drop.
Sue Harris, who volunteers with People's Church and Code Purple, said she is hopeful the new Hope Center will help address the need.
I am so excited. I think that it's going to be a real blessing to our community," Harris said.
Harris said the facility could ease the burden on existing shelters, but she emphasized the importance of making sure people who need help are not left without a safe place to stay.
"No one should freeze to death out there, no matter what your barriers are or what your challenges are," she said.
Dover leaders look to the state for help
Dover City Councilman Brian Lewis said the city is concerned about the limited overnight shelter options available as colder weather approaches.
"The city's in limbo with respect to finding shelter for the homeless," Lewis said. "And I truly hope that the governor's office, the director of housing for the state comes through for the city."
Lewis said state officials have discussed opening the first and second floors of the former hotel as an emergency shelter during the colder months. However, details about transportation, staffing and the timeline for opening remain unresolved.
Lewis also said the city has limited resources to address homelessness on its own and is looking to the state for assistance.
What happens next?
Housing Delaware (DSHA) confirmed that the real estate transaction has closed and that the state now owns the property.
DSHA has awarded its architectural services contract to Architectural Alliance to assess the building and determine what work is needed before it can open as a shelter and supportive services facility.
The agency is also hiring an executive director while planning for the center continues.
However, officials have not established an opening date.
DSHA said the timeline will depend on a full review of the building and its needs. The state plans to introduce services in phases as the facility can safely accommodate them.
The goal is to begin providing shelter and supportive services as quickly as possible, according to the agency.
For Harris and other local advocates, the immediate concern remains whether the facility can open in time to help people who need somewhere safe to sleep this winter.