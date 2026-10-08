DOVER, Del. - Kent County's largest emergency shelter may not provide overnight beds this winter, leaving questions about where dozens of men experiencing homelessness will go as temperatures drop.
The People’s Community Center, operated by People’s Church on South Bradford Street, has provided overnight winter shelter for about a decade. The center also offers meals, youth programs and workforce development services.
But a dispute over zoning requirements, funding and neighborhood concerns has put the shelter’s overnight operations in jeopardy.
Church leaders say they have operated with the city’s knowledge and cooperation for years. City officials, meanwhile, say the property must meet applicable zoning requirements before it can continue operating as an overnight shelter.
The disagreement comes as Dover officials and community leaders grapple with how to address homelessness, neighborhood safety concerns and limited shelter resources ahead of winter.
Church says seasonal shelter operated under longstanding agreement
Sue Harris of People’s Church said the center has operated as an emergency sanctuary during the winter months, rather than a traditional homeless shelter.
According to Harris, the church and city developed an informal arrangement over the years that allowed the center to open during winter without a formal zoning change.
"We have functioned that way for ten years. It was just an agreement," Harris said.
Harris said the church typically opens its overnight shelter from December through March, rather than opening only on nights when temperatures fall below a specific threshold. She said maintaining consistent operations helps the church coordinate volunteers, food and space while giving people experiencing homelessness a more stable place to stay.
The church has also made fire safety improvements, including installing a sprinkler system, Harris said.
She disputed the characterization of the facility as a traditional shelter that must follow the same zoning requirements, arguing that it operates as an emergency sanctuary during the winter.
Harris said the church is willing to work with the city on a written agreement but wants to continue the arrangement it says has been in place for years.
Funding and compliance issues threaten overnight operations
The dispute escalated after residents near the church raised concerns about conditions in the surrounding neighborhood, including reports of trash, disruptive behavior and alleged drug use.
Some neighbors have said their complaints are rooted in safety and quality-of-life concerns, rather than opposition to helping people experiencing homelessness.
In a statement, Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Del., said the center is unable to operate because of public health violations, including a bedbug infestation, and because the city determined it was violating zoning regulations.
"They're losing funding because they are not able to legally operate — not the other way around," Paradee wrote.
Dover City Councilman Roy Sudler, who represents the district where the church is located, said the city is responsible for ensuring properties comply with applicable regulations.
"It’s not about city council picking on the church. It’s just making sure that everyone is in compliance across the board," Sudler said.
Sudler said the church must address the compliance issues before it can operate as a shelter. He also called on state and county officials to help Dover address homelessness, arguing that it is not solely a local issue.
Councilman Brian Lewis said the property needs a zoning variance to operate as an overnight shelter, but a hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Councilman warns of potential winter shelter gap
Lewis, who has previously volunteered with the church, said the People’s Community Center plays an important role in feeding and housing people experiencing homelessness in Dover.
He is concerned that the loss of overnight services could push more people into parks, onto sidewalks or onto private property.
"We just came out of a major deficit this past budget," Lewis said. "And I really don't know what's going to happen at this juncture, but it's really concerning because come these frigid temperatures, where are these individuals going to go?"
Lewis said Dover does not have the financial resources to address the issue alone and believes state or federal assistance may be necessary.
The People’s Community Center typically provides 50 overnight beds for men. Harris said the number of people served can exceed that figure on some nights, and the center served more than 90 individuals over the course of the previous winter.
Lewis questioned whether other shelters in Dover could accommodate everyone who might otherwise rely on the People’s Community Center.
Councilman proposes reopening corrections facility
As the city considers its options, Sudler and other community members have suggested reopening the Morris Community Corrections Facility as a possible alternative.
Sudler said the facility has 150 beds, along with kitchen and shower facilities, and could provide space for people who need shelter.
He also suggested that additional services could help address underlying challenges facing people experiencing homelessness, including substance use and the need for support services.
"I think we've had enough pointing fingers at who's at fault," Sudler said. "I think we need to move forward collectively together and resolve the matter in a respectful manner."
The proposal would need further consideration before it could serve as an alternative to the church’s overnight shelter.
Church says other community services will continue
Pastor Dr. G. Derrick Hodge said People’s Church wants to improve quality of life for everyone in the neighborhood, including homeowners and people experiencing homelessness.
Hodge said the church decided it could not continue operating the overnight shelter while facing funding challenges and the possibility of losing its occupancy certificate, which could affect the building’s broader use.
"We don't want people sleeping in doorways. We don't want people peeing in bushes," Hodge said. "And so the question then is how to help them get into better situations."
Hodge said the church will continue providing hot meals, helping people access drug treatment when they are ready, supporting workforce development and mentoring neighborhood children.
The church’s goal, he said, is not simply to keep people alive and provide food, but to help them move off the streets and into more stable situations.
For now, the future of overnight shelter at the People’s Community Center remains uncertain as the church and city face unresolved questions about zoning, compliance and funding.
With winter approaching, community leaders say a solution will require cooperation among the church, the city and other levels of government.