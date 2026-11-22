POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office says an overnight fire in Pocomoke City is under investigation after an elderly woman was killed.
Officials say the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and allied agencies were dispatched to a two-story, single-family home on 14th Street around 2:38 a.m. for a reported fire. Upon arrival, crews say they found significant fire and smoke coming from the home.
A man hanging from a second-floor bedroom window was swiftly rescued by fire crews and was identified as an occupant of the home. Officials say he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. An elderly woman in a first-floor bedroom died from the injuries she sustained in the fire.
Officials with the Fire Marshal's Office say a firefighter also sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene.
Deputy Fire Marshals, detectives from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office Criminal Bureau of Investigation and representatives from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the fire. Officials say a thorough examination of the scene was conducted, and the cause remains undetermined as the investigation continues.
The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company was assisted by volunteer fire companies from Stockton, Girdletree, Snow Hill and New Church, VA. Officials say crews remained on scene for about four hours.