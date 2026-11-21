SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Delaware officials distributed bottled water to neighbors Saturday at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company as investigators look into possible pesticide contamination near Chorman Airport, where preliminary testing has found high levels of pesticides in surface water.
It remains unclear whether private drinking water wells have been affected.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, and Department of Health and Social Services are investigating after testing detected pesticides in a ditch on airport property and at two off-site locations approximately half a mile and two miles away.
Chorman Spraying, which operates out of the airport, told WBOC it is aware of the investigation and is fully cooperating.
"We have seen no evidence that any of the airport's operations have impacted the groundwater or any local residences," the company said.
Officials say there is currently no evidence that people or animals have been exposed to contaminants at levels that could pose a health risk, but further testing is needed to determine whether private wells have been affected.
Delaware Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein says officials are taking precautions while testing continues.
“We don't know yet, and out of an abundance of caution, we felt it was critical to notify the public and to offer clean sources until we learned that the water that they're drinking is perfectly safe,” Hockstein told WBOC.
Neighbors with private wells within five miles of Chorman Airport are being advised to use an alternative water source for drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth and preparing infant formula. Officials say boiling water will not remove pesticides and could increase their concentration.
Tracey Ellers of Farmington, who relies on a private well, says recent water testing at her home has added to her concerns.
“I am highly concerned because we just had some water testers out to our house this past week and they are saying that it is to the like – charts are topped,” Ellers said.
William Rust of Greenwood says he is waiting for officials to determine the extent of the potential contamination.
“We're really relying on on officials to find out what's going on and how bad it is, where there's not really much we can do at this point until they they let us know,” Rust said.
Officials say additional environmental sampling is underway, with private well testing expected to begin in the coming weeks. Well owners will receive results and guidance on any precautions or treatment needed.
The Delaware Division of Public Health will hold a community meeting Tuesday at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company to provide updates and answer questions as the investigation continues.
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services also says that bottled water will be distributed again Sunday, November 22, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Farmington Fire House.