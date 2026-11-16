BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating after a car with someone inside was shot in Bridgeville Friday night.
DSP say on Nov. 13, around 7 p.m., troopers went to Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville after a report of a shooting incident. They say an unknown suspect fired shots into a car with at least one person in it on Fisher Circle. They say the victim drove to Mill Park Drive, then called 9-1-1.
No one was injured.
DSP is continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the department.