OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Council President Matt James has won Ocean City’s mayoral election Tuesday, defeating Mayor Rick Meehan by 302 votes, according to results announced by the town’s Board of Supervisors of Elections.
James received 1,438 votes to Meehan’s 1,136.
Voters also elected Billy Apostolou, Larry Noccolino and Carol Proctor to the City Council. Proctor received the most votes in the council race, with 1,819, followed by Apostolou with 1,596 and Noccolino with 1,457. Wayne Johnson received 1,001 votes.
The municipal election was held alongside the gubernatorial election, with voting at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
James and the newly elected council members will join incumbent council members for an organizational meeting Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Council members will elect a council president and council secretary during the meeting.