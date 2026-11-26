DELMARVA - Power outage reports across Delmarva have been steadily increasing as a nor'easter batters the peninsula.
As of around 1 p.m., Delmarva Power reports 24,474 customers are currently affected. Delaware Electric Co-op says 4,887 customers are without power, and Choptank Electric Co-op reports 5,267 affected. A&N Electric Cooperative is reporting outages affecting 1,816 customers.
Around 11 a.m., more than 33,000 customers were impacted by power outages on Delmarva.
We will update this list throughout the day as conditions change and outages are fixed or reported. You can keep track of outages near you with live outage maps from Delmarva Power, Delaware Electric Co-op, A&N Electric, and Choptank Electric Co-op.
Stay up to date on the Thanksgiving coastal storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC Weather App, available for Apple and Android.