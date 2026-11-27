Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate to locally major flooding may cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Flooding may extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads may become impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/05 PM 4.3 2.3 2.4 1-3 MODERATE 28/06 AM 2.8 0.8 1.2 2 NONE 28/07 PM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 29/07 AM 2.0 0.0 0.4 1 NONE 29/08 PM 2.5 0.5 0.7 1-2 NONE 30/08 AM 2.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/03 PM 4.3 2.2 2.2 2-3 MAJOR 28/04 AM 3.1 1.0 1.4 2-3 NONE 28/04 PM 3.0 0.9 0.9 2 NONE 29/04 AM 2.6 0.5 0.9 1 NONE 29/05 PM 3.1 1.0 1.1 1-2 NONE 30/06 AM 3.1 1.0 1.3 2-3 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/03 PM 4.4 2.2 1.9 1 MODERATE 28/02 AM 3.0 0.8 1.4 1 NONE 28/03 PM 2.9 0.7 0.5 1 NONE 29/04 AM 2.1 -0.1 0.5 1 NONE 29/04 PM 2.8 0.6 0.6 1 NONE 30/05 AM 2.7 0.5 1.1 1 NONE &&