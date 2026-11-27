GREENWOOD, Del. - A 57-year-old woman died after a two-car crash in Greenwood on Tuesday, according to Delaware State Police.
Officials say around 3 p.m., an Acura was driving on Blanchard Road approaching the stop sign at Scotts Store Road. At the same time, a Kia was driving on Scotts Store Road, approaching Blanchard Road.
Police say the Acura did not stop at the stop sign and the Kia hit the driver's side of the Acura. They say they are still investigating why the Acura did not stop.
The driver of the Acura, Dawn Rementer from Seaford, was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries Thursday. The passenger, a 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Kia's driver, a 75-year-old from Baltimore, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
The road was closed while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this crash.