OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City was one of many towns on Delmarva that felt the impact of the nor’easter rolling up the coast.
Streets toward the south side of town were flooded to the point where they were impassable. Several inches of storm surge filled the streets of Ocean City, leading to cars even having to be towed.
Local resident Willa Novelli says it’s very difficult to drive around town, and she notices many police officers on the street.
“The conditions are really bad,” she says. “It's just a lost cause trying to drive in this honestly.”
On 70th Street, a condominium’s roof tore open during the morning hours. Even the town’s iconic boardwalk could not avoid Mother Nature's wrath. Tons of sea foam resembled snow, covering the boards for a good part of the day. Holly McDade is visiting Ocean City for the holiday. She says the scene during the nor’easter amazes her.
“I've never experienced anything like this,” she says. “We came from Fort Mill, South Carolina to celebrate Thanksgiving, and this is absolutely insane.”
Town leaders are urging people who travel during floods to “turn around, don’t drown,” since drivers may not know how deep the waters will be when heading down the road. Town Manager Terry McGean says he wants everyone to be safe.
“We have some roads closed, particularly in the downtown area,” he says. “As the water recedes, we will open them back up the best we can. Right now, use good common sense.”