DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Multiple fire companies were on the scene of a structure fire in Dewey Beach on Thursday, contending with both the flames and harsh conditions as a Nor'easter bears down on the peninsula.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. Officials say the fire erupted in a middle unit of a 6-unit row of townhouses, and spread to the other units.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and multiple other fire crews responded to the scene.
The state fire marshal's office says the structure was not occupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The fire did cause extreme damage to the unit of origin and caused exposure fire damage to neighboring units.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. The fire marshal's office estimates damage at $3,000,000.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.