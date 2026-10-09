EASTON, Md. - A New York woman faces numerous prostitution-related charges after police searched an Easton spa Thursday as part of a human trafficking investigation that authorities say remains ongoing.
Easton Police say the investigation began after police received complaints about suspicious activity at the Jasmine Spa on Marlboro Avenue in Easton, including allegations that sexual acts were being exchanged for money.
According to police, an undercover agent visited the spa Oct. 7 for a massage. Afterward, Tianjun Huang, 55, of Flushing, New York, allegedly solicited the agent for a sexual act. The agent declined and left, police say.
Detectives obtained a search warrant based on that encounter and information gathered earlier in the investigation. Easton Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant the following day.
Easton Police say Huang was arrested Oct. 8 and has been charged with two counts of prostitution, operating a prostitution business, soliciting prostitution, and allowing or maintaining a building for prostitution, according to police. She was transferred to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.
A second woman from New York and a client were interviewed and released without charges.
Authorities describe the case as an ongoing human trafficking investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Easton Police at 410-822-1111 and ask to speak with a detective.