DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that killed one man and left another injured in the Dover Commons shopping center parking lot on North Dupont Highway.
They say it happened on October 10. Thousands of students and visitors attending homecoming events at Delaware State University were required to leave campus around 6 p.m., which resulted in large crowds gathering at nearby locations. Police say at the time of the shooting, more than 50 officers from Dover and several surrounding departments were already working in the area to control crowds and respond to large disturbances.
Around 9:19 p.m. Saturday night, officers attempting to control crowds in a nearby parking lot heard several gunshots and saw people running from the parking lot of the Dover Commons shopping center. Police say officers responded to the scene and a found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. A second victim with gunshot wounds was then located, later identified as 22-year-old Nasir Cox of Philadelphia.
Because of surrounding gridlock and pedestrian traffic, officers say they immediately transported the victims to Bayhealth Kent Campus in police vehicles to give them the best chance of survival. Cox later died from his injuries, while the 21-year-old victim remains hospitalized and is stable.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information, photos or videos from the area around the time of the shooting is asked to call the Dover Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-736-7111.