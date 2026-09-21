Director Louis Leterrier is known for films like The Transporter (2002) or most recently Fast X (2023). His films are high-octane and constantly or mostly on the move. This film isn't in the vein of the action he normally does. It's a science-fiction thriller that takes place all in one location. It's basically about a family that's trapped in one place. It almost feels like this project was developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it took six years to get released. However, one of my favorite films is about a family, essentially limited to their house with strange things happening within and without, that of Poltergeist (1982). That film was about the family encountering spirits and ghosts. The supernatural thing at hand seems elemental but is also scary. Writer Matthew Robinson penned Love and Monsters (2020), so one might assume creatures to be in the mix. The film opens with a quote from Arthur C. Clarke, famous for authoring the book that became 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), so one might also assume those creatures would be from outer space, but mainly this is a film about survival.
Oscar-nominee Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent and Narcos) stars as Jason, a former engineer who is currently unemployed. He's essentially a stay-at-home dad. He's married and with two children, a boy and girl. It's not exactly stated where they live, but it's a suburban area, not far from the coast line. It's close to Christmas time, but it's not cold or has any kind of snow. The only threat is rain, lots and lots of rain. One day during some downpour, Jason and his family realize that they are locked inside. The doors and windows won't open. Jason even tries breaking the wood and glass, but an invisible barrier keeps them from escaping.
Greta Lee (The Morning Show and Past Lives) co-stars as Anne, the wife of Jason and mother to his children. While Jason is able to switch into survival mode, Anne quietly freaks out. She maintains her calm and cool for her kids, but when alone with her husband, she starts to lose it. While Jason is resigned to surviving in their home and accepting being trapped, Anne isn't the same. She will get into arguments with Jason about finding a way to get out. She can see the psychological effects and thus damage of being trapped.
The narrative is divided into two sections. The first is about survival and the second is about escape, if possible. The odds are certainly against them in both sections. Even during COVID-19 when people were trapped in their houses, they weren't literally trapped. With masks and proper social distancing, people could go to grocery stores or a pharmacy. Here, Jason and Anne can't do that, so the question is how do they get food or medicine that they need, especially since this situation will persist for a long time, years in fact. Watching a group struggle under harsh conditions, it's akin to The Swiss Family Robinson (1960), or even a post-apocalypse, such as a zombie flick. With the water aspect introduced, specifically a flood, one might invoke thoughts of the recent Thrash (2026). Yet, the creatures at odds aren't zombies or sharks.
Thinking this might be a COVID-19 inspired thriller, it's a wonder what themes might be at play. The pandemic was about mankind battling an air-based life-form. This film is about mankind battling a water-based life-form. Yet, both lifeforms force humans inside. It's different because while COVID forced a greater dependence on technology. This narrative cuts humans off from tech, pushing more reliance on more basic things and nature. Like the recent Oscar-winner, Flow (2024), this film could be commenting on climate change. It's not clear, but there is perhaps an undercurrent about how humans treat the Earth and certain creatures, particularly sea creatures. If that's a theme, the film is mostly subtle about it, until the very end where it's more of a blunt message. The ending includes one almost inspired from Home Alone (1990) or A Quiet Place (2018), but not as entertaining as either.
Rated PG-13 for some violent content, terror, drug use, sexual references and brief language.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 52 mins.
Available on Netflix.