Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.