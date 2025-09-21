OCEAN CITY, MD - The Beach Patrol officially end their 2025 guarding season.
Sunday, September 21st marks the end of regular beach patrol for the season. That means lifeguard stands will be spread out a bit more than usual. So before you dive into those waves, take a minute to find the closest lifeguard stand and make sure you're swimming right in front of it.
As the season winds down, we encourage everyone to continue enjoying the beach responsibly. Whether you're swimming, relaxing, or taking a walk along the shore, please prioritize your safety and that of others around you.
Remember, “Keep your feet in the sand until the lifeguard’s in the stand!” Thanks for being awesome, and have a fantastic beach day everyone!