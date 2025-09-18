MILTON, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced there will be new lane closure hours at SR 1 and SR 16.
Starting Wednesday, October 1st, drivers traveling on SR 1 should plan for daytime lane closures from Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. There will also be nighttime lane closures on SR 1 every night of the week, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
On SR 16, drivers can expect daytime lane closures every day of the week, also from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Nighttime closures on SR 16 are also allowed seven days a week, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
These extended lane closure hours will remain in place through the off-peak season, continuing until April 30th, 2026. Drivers should expect to travel through the current traffic pattern throughout the winter.
Construction crews are actively working on pavement, embankment, and bridge improvements along northbound SR 1. The entire project is expected to be completed by Spring 2026.
Drivers are reminded to slow down, stay alert in the work zone, and allow extra time for minor travel delays.
For more information, visit DelDOT.