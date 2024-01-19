EASTON, MD - University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) has announced significant state funding set aside for the construction of a new Regional Medical Center in the Town of Easton.
UM SRH says Governor Moore’s newly-introduced Fiscal Year 2025 budget includes a commitment of $100 million in capital funds for the hospital construction project in Talbot County. UM SRH, a member of the University of Maryland Medical System, will operate the new hospital.
The new Regional Medical Center is planned to be a six-floor, 325,000 square foot, 147-bed facility and will replace the existing hospital in Easton, according to Shore Regional Health. Expanded services in health care and medical expertise are hoped to be provided through the facility.
Shore Regional Health says the Regional Medical Center will be located on over 200 acres off Longwoods Road near Route 50, adjacent to the Talbot County Community Center. The area will place the hospital in a more central location, providing better visibility, easier and safer access for helicopter transport, and offer more parking for patients, staff, and visitors, according to UM SRH.
“This commitment from the Moore-Miller Administration and the State of Maryland reflects a remarkable pledge to the future of rural health care and to the people of the Eastern Shore of Maryland,” said Ken Kozel, UM SRH President and CEO. “Our patients and communities will benefit from this investment for generations, as will our team members who will have the opportunity to deliver world-class care in a modern facility. Today's news is an incredible step forward, and we offer our most sincere thanks to the governor, lieutenant governor and our dedicated delegation to the General Assembly.”