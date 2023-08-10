FRANKFORD, Del.- A reward is being offered for tips that lead to the arrest of a person who killed a Lincoln man.
Delaware State Police say Crime Stoppers is offering $12,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of Dioandre “Onnie” Gibbs, 33.
On May 18, 2021, Frankford Police and troopers found a gray 2012 Volkswagen CC that crashed into the front of a house on Honolulu Road near Kauffman Lane in Frankford. According to DSP, the driver, Gibbs, had been shot and crashed his car while trying to get away. He died at a nearby hospital.
You can also provide information through Delaware Crime Stoppers or by calling Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2821, emailing Brian.McDerby@delaware.gov, or sending the Delaware State Police a private Facebook message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.