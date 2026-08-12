CENTREVILLE, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating an early morning fire that caused an estimated $450,000 in damage to a pole barn in Queen Anne's County on Tuesday.
The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 11, at a property on Wrights Neck Road in Centreville. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the property owner discovered the fire inside a 120-by-60-foot pole barn.
The Goodwill Fire Company responded with 25 firefighters. The two-alarm fire took about one hour and seven minutes to bring under control.
Luckily, no injuries were reported and no one was displaced.
Investigators estimate the fire caused approximately $350,000 in damage to the structure and another $100,000 in damage to its contents.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire began inside the barn. The cause remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.