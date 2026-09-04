CRISFIELD, Md. - The 79th National Hard Crab Derby is getting underway in Crisfield, bringing a weekend of seafood, music and competition to Somers Cove Marina.
Organizers spent Friday preparing the grounds after strong winds created additional work ahead of the festival.
JT Coleman, who was helping with setup, said crews have had to repeatedly rebuild portions of the grounds after storms knocked down fencing and flags.
"We've had two storms come through and level all the fencing, take down multiple flags," Coleman said. "So we've basically done the setup about three times now."
The weather has also delayed the debut of one of this year's largest attractions, a 30-foot inflatable blue crab. Organizers said wind conditions have kept the inflatable grounded, though they hope to put it up later in the weekend.
This year's Derby also includes a patriotic theme as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary.
The Governor's Cup crab race will feature crabs representing all 50 states, complete with names including Ohio's "Buckeye Bob," Louisiana's "Gumbo Jumbo" and Maryland's "No More Mr. Nice Claw."
Heather Ross, executive director of the Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce, said all 50 states are typically represented in the race, but the America250 celebration gives the tradition added meaning this year.
"It's just extra special for this sea to shining sea moment for the crabs," Ross said.
Beyond the competitions, the Derby also provides an economic boost for Crisfield businesses.
Hitesh Patel, owner of the Rodeway Inn and president of the Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce, said Derby weekend is the busiest weekend of the year for his hotel.
Patel said visitors also spend money at restaurants, shops and other businesses throughout Crisfield while staying in town for several days.
"It helps all the hotels and all the small restaurants, shops, all the places where people can walk around and shop," Patel said.
Food remains one of the centerpieces of the event.
Chuck Maslin of Laughing Crab Catering Truck said he loves events like the Derby. Among the offerings being prepared Friday were crab-stuffed hush puppies.
The Crab Derby continues through Sunday with live entertainment, crab races, crab picking, boat docking and other events throughout the weekend.