POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - U.S. Congressman Andy Harris has announced a $99 million defense contract awarded to Hardwire, LLC in Pocomoke, a development Harris says will bring more jobs to Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
According to Hardwire, the $99 million Army contract is for advanced processing of metallic armor and was announced by the Department of War on Aug. 24. The company says the work will be performed here on the Eastern Shore, and the components and armor produced through the contract will be used for military and aerospace platforms.
“Hardwire continues to create skilled manufacturing jobs and expand defense production in Maryland’s First District,” Congressman Harris said in making the announcement. “The company will produce steel and titanium components for armored military vehicles supporting our men and women in uniform. As a veteran and senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to secure defense investments for the First District and create more good-paying jobs for the Eastern Shore.”
George Tunis, owner of Hardwire, emphasized that the grant opens the door for innovation in armoring U.S. forces on the ground and sea as well as in the air and space.
“Congressman Harris, Worcester Co., and the City of Pocomoke have been longstanding partners of Hardwire,” Tunis said. “Together, we have now brought large-scale, state-of-the-art hot forming of advanced metals to the Eastern Shore.”