DOVER, Del. - A new chapter is beginning for women working to rebuild their lives after hardship.
House of Hope held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for its newly completed transitional home in Dover. The four-bed home gives women moving out of the emergency shelter a safe place to live while they work toward long-term stability.
The program, operated by the Central Delaware Housing Collaborative (CDHC), provides case management and other support services. House of Hope operates transitional housing specifically for women experiencing homelessness, domestic violence or mental health challenges in Central Delaware.
State Sen. Trey Paradee said the home represents an investment in people — not just numbers in a budget.
"They represent people and where we can make an investment that gives someone safety, stability, dignity and a genuine opportunity to rebuild her life. I believe that's an investment worth making," he said.
Karen Speakman, CEO of NeighborGood Partners, said bringing the project to life required support from across the community.
"It takes a village, a community, neighbors, and lots of prayer, sweat and collaboration to make a house like this a reality," she said.
Speakman also pointed to the rising cost of housing in Dover, saying the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now about $1,400 a month, making it difficult for minimum-wage workers to afford housing.
House of Hope Director Stephanie Myers said the ribbon-cutting marks more than the completion of a building.
"Today we celebrate this new house, but more importantly, we celebrate new beginnings." Myers said. "We look forward to seeing the lives that will be changed in the walls and the success and stories that will come from this opportunity."
CDHC Executive Board Chairman Larry Merchant said the organization wants women to have the opportunity to stay as long as they are making progress.
"As long as they follow the case management program, they're employed and they are contributing, they can stay," Merchant said.
The new home is House of Hope's second transitional house. A third home is expected to open later this year, with each house providing space for four women.
Merchant said the ultimate goal is to help women move from emergency shelter into safe, sustainable housing while providing the support they need along the way.
The project was built with support from local partners, including Green Diamond Builders, NeighborGood Partners, the City of Dover and Kent County Levy Court.