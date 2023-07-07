QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md.-The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a barn fire that happened this morning in Sudlersville.
Officials reported to the scene on the 2300 block of Duhamel Corner Road. The owner had been alerted to the fire around 11 a.m. Officials say the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Department was able to get the fire under control in about 90 minutes. No injuries have been reported. The estimated cost of the damage is around $50,000.
The Fire Marshal's Office has ruled the fire accidental in nature. They say fresh hay had been recently stored in the open pole barn and spontaneously ignited.