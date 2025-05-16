DELMARVA PENINSULA - Severe thunderstorms hit Delmarva with a one-two punch on Friday.

A slow-moving severe thunderstorm over Sussex County triggered a tornado warning early Friday afternoon. Heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning lashed communities such as Millsboro, Selbyville, Fenwick Island, and even into Ocean City. But this was just a preview of what was to come.

Just after 5 p.m., a severe thunderstorm rolled ashore in Queen Anne's County, near Romancoke, Md.

DELMAR SKIES.jpeg

Photo: Michele Baker, Delmar
HEBRON SKIES.jpg

Viewer Photo: Hebron, MD

A series of severe thunderstorms over western Maryland and northern Virginia then joined together to form a continuous like of severe thunderstorms that stretched from Cecil County, Md. all the way to Accomack County, Va.

By 6:30 p.m., nearly all of Delmarva was under severe thunderstorm warnings that were classified as "Considerable" or "Destructive." A Considerable warning is issued for storms with 70+ mph wind gusts and/or golf ball side hail. Destructive warnings are issued for 80+ mph wind gusts and baseball size hail.

HURLOCK MD.jpeg

Photo: Justin Dorsey, Hurlock, MD

Radar indicated tennis ball-sized hail near Easton, Md. Damaging winds, frequent lightning and torrential downpours were also observed on radar.  Nearly 2 inches of rain fell near Easton, Md.

Wind Gusts May 16

Some of the highest wind gusts reported May 16, 2025 over Delmarva.
Rainfall May 16

Some of the heaviest rain reported May 16, 2025 over Delmarva.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a severe thunderstorm developed a rotation that triggered a tornado warning for parts of Dorchester, Caroline, Wicomico, and Sussex Counties.

The storms departed Delmarva just after 8 p.m.

There were reports of numerous trees and powerlines down in Easton and Denton, Md., including two trees on homes in Easton.

LAUREL BRANCH FALL 0516.jpg

Photo: Nicole Hickaman, Laurel
DAMAGE PIC.jpeg

Photo: Rachel Elliot, Salisbury

The same part of the storm also brought down numerous trees and closed part of Route 493 near Bethel, Del.

By 8:30 p.m., Delmarva Power reported more than 8,300 customers without power across their service area.

Rhodesdale Md.jpeg

Photo: Jeff Wigle, Rhodesdale, MD
smyrna de.jpeg

Photo: Avalon Bristow, Smyrna

There was damage reported throughout the night by WBOC viewers in areas across Delmarva including in Laurel, Delaware and Salisbury and Galestown in Maryland. 

willey damage.jpeg

Photo: Michael Willey, Laurel, DE
willey damage 2.jpeg

Photo: Michael Willey, Laurel, DE
GALESTOWN PICS3.jpg

Photo: Billy Hudson, Galestown, MD
GALESTOWN PICS2.jpg

Photo: Billy Hudson, Galestown, MD
GALESTOWN PICS5.jpg

Photo: Billy Hudson, Galestown, MD
salisbury damage.jpg

Photo: Jennifer Blohm, Salisbury, MD

More strong storms are possible early Saturday morning.

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you