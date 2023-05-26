SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- As people make their way to the Delaware coast for some rest and relaxation this Memorial Day Weekend, they are being met with another form of replenishment.
Construction for replenishment projects on Delaware's beaches has been halted for the holiday weekend, but equipment still remains on the Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island shores.
"It's a little bit of an eyesore," says Jennifer Penley who visited Dewey Beach on Friday.
Replenishment on Dewey Beach is nearly complete. Work will resume on the evening of Monday, May 29th.
"It looks nicer than the last time we were here, which was in April," says beachgoer Tim Neary. "We're looking forward to a great season."
However, work in Fenwick Island has been pushed back yet again. Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger says the delay is due to equipment repairs. She says work is expected to resume on June 1st.
"That's how it was in the past," says Bob Krabbe. "Replenishment would start up north and move down and we would be last. It would be right in the height of the vacation season, July and August. That's more disruptive. Now, kids are still in school so if they get out of here in a couple of weeks, it'll really be before the vacation season starts."
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers hopes to complete all replenishment by the end of June. That is with weather and equipment issues permitting.