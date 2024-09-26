BERLIN, MD– A Worcester County man is behind bars after a police pursuit Wednesday morning.
Berlin Police attempted to stop a vehicle traveling approximately 120 mph near US 50 and MD 346 shortly after midnight on Sept. 25. The driver allegedly ignored officers' efforts and committed numerous traffic violations while fleeing.
The vehicle reportedly ran off the road near Ironshire Station Road and Libertytown Road, at which point police say the suspect fled on foot.
Maryland State Police Aviation, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and the Pocomoke City Police Department aided in the search.
The suspect, identified as Frederick Lewis Strobel III, of Berlin, was found in a wooded area and arrested, according to police.
Strobel was committed to the Worcester County Detention Center on no bond for traffic, gun, drug and resisting arrest charges.