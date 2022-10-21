SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales.
The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county.
Richard Gardner, chief liquor license inspector for the Wicomico Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, said that of the 19 establishments checked Thursday, the following 15 passed:
1) Shore Stop 1215 Mount Hermon Road Salisbury, MD. 21804
2) BoxCar 40 7456 Gumboro Road Pittsville, MD. 21850
3) Red Lobster 2314 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
4) Tiger Mart 501 West Salisbury Parkway Salisbury, MD 21801
5) Hoopers Package Store 1400 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
6) Green Hill Country Club 5471 Whitehaven Road Quantico, MD 21856
7) Red Roost 2670 Clara Road Quantico, MD 21856
8) Boonies Restaurant and Bar 21438 Nanticoke Road Tyaskin, MD 21815
9) Cedar Hill General Store 20835 Nanticoke Road Bivalve, MD 21814
10) Roaring Point Campground Store 2360 Nanticoke Wharf Road Nanticoke, MD 21840
11) Buster’s Wine & Spirits Package Store 1210 Nanticoke Road Salisbury, MD 21801
12) Chuar Restaurant 1306 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
13) Red Fox Market 107 South Salisbury Blvd. Fruitland, MD 21826
14) Guido’s Burritos II 1303 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
15) Williams Market 28474 Nanticoke Road Salisbury, MD 21801
The following four establishments failed the check:
1) Island Bistro 900 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
2) Olive Garden Italian Restaurant 2316 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
3) Caribbean Creole Café 705 West Isabella Street Salisbury, MD 21801
4) Plaza Tapatia (South) 1502 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
Gardner said the licensees of the establishments that failed the compliance checks will be required to appear before the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners for a show cause hearing whereupon they could face fines or suspensions of their liquor licenses, or both. The clerks who sold the alcohol to the cadet will be charged by the officers of the task force, according to Gardner.
The task force is comprised of the Wicomico County Liquor License Department, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, and the Salisbury Police Department.