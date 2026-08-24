CHURCH CREEK, Md. - The Maryland State Police are picking up a death investigation in Dorchester County after a man's body was found in Church Creek.
MSP say a passerby saw a body in the tall grasses by Golden Hill Road and called the police on Aug. 15. Dorchester County sheriffs responded to the call, then asked the MSP Homicide Unit to step in and lead the investigation.
MSP say they do not know the man's identity yet and are waiting for autopsy results. They also say the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation.