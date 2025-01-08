GEORGETOWN, DE - The Georgetown Fire Company and Georgetown Police Department announced that a shelter in place warning was issued Wednesday night due to an apparent hazardous materials incident at a Perdue plant in Sussex County.
As of about 9:45 p.m., that warning has been lifted.
The Georgetown Fire Company posted to their official Facebook around 6:30 p.m. on January 8 that Savanna Road and surrounding streets are closed due to an incident at Perdue. Fire officials are asking neighbors to avoid the area and shelter in place.
Just before 7 p.m., the Georgetown Police Department said emergency personnel are on the scene. Those within a half mile radius to the plant at 20621 Savanna Road are asked to shelter in place while experts assessed the situation.
The Georgetown Police Department issued an emergency notification across local televisions around 6:20pm, with the following message, "This is an emergency notification from the Georgetown Police Department. Due to a hazardous materials incident at the Perdue plant, all residents are advised to shelter in place. Please remain inside until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation."
A Perdue representative said the incident occurred when a chemical supplier accidentally mixed peracetic acid into a caustic chemical tank, creating a smoke plume that has since dissipated. Residents nearby have been asked to shelter in place as a precaution, according to Perdue, as the smoke can cause dizziness, eye irritation, or nausea.
"We are working closely with emergency responders and will provide updates as needed," the Perdue spokesperson said.
Perdue said they were not aware of any injuries.
At approximately 8:05pm, the Georgetown Police Department updated the community again with a television advisory stating, "This is an update regarding the earlier notification. Only residents in Ward 2 in Georgetown, Delaware, between North Bedford and East Market Street should continue to shelter in place. If you are outside this are, you may disregard the previous message."
Numerous residents across Delaware, including in Kent and New Castle Counties, reported receiving a shelter in place alert.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency said a statewide emergency message was issued in error and was only intended for a half-mile radius of the incident in Georgetown.
At about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced the shelter in place warning for those within a half-mile radius of the plant had been lifted. Additionally, the Georgetown Police Department posted to their official Facebook that the incident was resolved and that crews cleared the scene.