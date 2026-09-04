BREAKING: Reported gun threat causes scare at Pinehurst Elementary School

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Authorities determined a report of a gun at Pinehurst Elementary School was unfounded.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 a.m. a student reported that a person appeared have a gun at the school.
The report prompted a large response from the sheriff's office, Salisbury Police Department, and Maryland State Police. The school was placed on "Lockdown" status to protect students and staff while authorities investigated.
Investigators say they found no evidence supporting the student's report and determined that there was no immediate threat to students, staff, or the surrounding community.
As of 12:30 p.m., Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says Pinehurst Elementary School remains on "Hold" status until further notice. The protocol keeps staff and children in their classrooms to allow learning to continue.
Traffic congestion is expected in the area as parents may be arriving to pick up their children.