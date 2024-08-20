BRIDGEVILLE, DE - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) has announced the arrest of two people after discovering 20 dogs allegedly kept in poor conditions at a Bridgeville home.
According to DPH, Animal Welfare Officers were called to a home on Ida Lane on August 14th to check on the dogs’ welfare following an anonymous tip. There, authorities say they found a male dog lying in the yard, barely alive, emaciated, and missing most of its fur. DPH says the dog was taken to a veterinarian but was in such severe condition that he had to be euthanized.
An ensuing search of the home uncovered 19 additional dogs of various breeds and ages in and outside the home, DPH says. Among them was a nursing Boston Terrier with six puppies, one of them dead, according to investigators.
DPH says many of the dogs suffered from skin issues and mange. Some were malnourished and some were kept in cramped housing with little space for movement.
“All dogs suffered from varying levels of neglect,” said DAS Chief Mark Tobin. “It is completely inexcusable to treat animals this way, and it is against the law. This incident serves as an important reminder of the urgent need for responsible pet ownership and the importance of reporting any suspected animal cruelty. The anonymous tip we received proved to be crucial in enabling us to intervene and save the lives of these dogs.”
Ray Anderson, 42, and Melissa Layton, 40, were arraigned on August 15th and charged with 5 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty neglect, 6 dog housing violations and 13 dog license violations. Both were released on their own recognizance.
The surviving dogs were taken to Brandywine Valley SPCA to receive medical treatment and care, according to DPH.
“For some, the path to recovery and rehabilitation will be longer, requiring weeks of medical treatment, but our dedicated team of staff and volunteers continue to work with all of the dogs to provide the medical care and rehabilitation they need until they are healthy and ready to put this life of cruelty behind them,” said Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb.