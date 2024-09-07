SEAFORD, DE - A Bridgeville man was arrested for DUI and felony drug offenses following a traffic stop in Sussex County on Friday night.
Delaware State Police say on September 6th, at approximately 11:45pm, a trooper on patrol was traveling behind a black Chevrolet Trailblazer on Sussex County Highway Northbound in the area of Concord Road (Seaford, DE).
State police say a computer check of the vehicle's registration found a tag was expired. The state trooper conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver.
The driver, identified as 41-year-old Jeremy Ferrell of Bridgeville, showed multiple signs of impairment, according to DSP. A Standardized Field Sobriety Tests was administered. Following the tests, Ferrell was taken into custody.
Delaware State Police say a search of Ferrell's vehicle led to the discovery of "approximately 14.53 grams of methamphetamine packaged in 7 bags, and various paraphernalia including a digital scale, distribution/packaging materials, glass pipes, and cut straws."
He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possess with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Expired Tags
Jeremy Ferrell was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $9,620 secured bond.