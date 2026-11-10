CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The city of Cambridge wants to strengthen collaboration between the county’s municipalities.
City of Cambridge Mayor Lajan Cephas Bey proposed the “Dorchester County Municipal Alliance” at a City Council meeting this week. It would bring together leaders from the county’s eight towns and the city, which is the county seat. Cambridge officials and leaders from the towns would meet quarterly to discuss challenges, opportunities, and best practices.
“It gives us the opportunity to network with those municipalities, so we can tell them what's working well for us and be that, I would say that that shining light, so we can help move our remaining municipalities forward. Because I believe that, when every municipality wins, Dorchester County wins,” Mayor Cephas Bey said.
The alliance would be led by municipalities and focused on strengthening the towns and cities, according to the mayor. Dorchester County Council members and county staff would be welcome to take part, but the county would not lead it.
Mixed reactions
Brookview Mayor Clint Falduto said he is open to the idea. He has lived in the county for 15 years and said he sees it as one community.
“I think if we come together with different ideas, it’s just going to help and benefit everybody,” Falduto said.
East New Market Mayor Gary Lucks said he has some reservations about the idea.
“I don’t mind someone trying to spearhead something, but we all have to be on board before that can happen,” Lucks said. “And at this point I am not. But it’s only because I don’t have enough information.”
Lucks, who has been mayor for about a year and a half, said the effort is in its early stages and needs more discussion. He said the proposal should be put in writing so every town understands it.
“I'm all for learning more about how towns like me, East New Market operate, and how we can better operate,” Lucks said. “So, yeah, I'm open for anything. As I said in the beginning, I need to see something. I need a blueprint, I need, you know, where are we heading, what are we? What's the ultimate goal of this group is my big thing.”
Concerns about the county and the process
Lucks said his biggest concern is East New Market’s relationship with Dorchester County. Topics such as taxes are sensitive for many mayors and council members, he said, and he wants to hear from the county council, the county president and the area’s state delegation before backing anything.
When asked about the fact that county council members and staff would be welcome to take part, but the alliance would remain municipal-led, Lucks expressed concern.
“I think it's a mistake to isolate,” Lucks said. “You know, kind of makes the county feel like they're not going to be welcome into this organization. And that bothers me because, I think they have to be, you know, it just the way it is…You have to at least keep them informed. I guess I don't want to see this association or this alliance or whatever, looked at as, you know, we're we're over here and this is what we're going to do. No, that's not going to work.”
Lucks said that towns work with the county on matters such as stormwater management plans. He said the county should at least be kept informed.
Falduto said he is excited at the idea of Cambridge working with the county’s municipalities.
“I think it'd be a great collaboration just because of, you know, the at least those who I know who are involved, who are mayors from other municipalities, are very strong, are very, you know, homestyle from this area and, you know, have a love for the county as well in the city of Cambridge,” Falduto said.
Future of the alliance
Lucks said he would prefer to start with a meeting of mayors only, so they can talk through the plan before anything moves forward.
Mayors could benefit from sharing ideas on grants and town operations, he said, and he would like to meet one-on-one with Cephas Bey to hear what she wants the alliance to do.
On Monday city commissioners approved a motion to let city staff contact the towns to gauge their interest.