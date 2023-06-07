FENWICK ISLAND, Del. -- On Wednesday, crews began cleaning algae out of canals after the green muck invaded them for most of the spring season.
DNREC is partnering with independent contractor "Solitude Lake Management" to harvest the algae.
Though the harvester operator scowled the canals for hours, there wasn't much algae in the canals to be removed as most of it seemed to have sank to the bottom.
Some neighbors are glad the town is working quickly to have it taken care of before summer.
"We have a lot of paddle boarders," says resident Robyn P. "We have a lot of kayaks come through. Nobody wants that stuck on their machines, on their propellers or their kayaks."
However, for others, a clear surface does not mean the canals are truly out of the clear.
"I think [the town] also needs to figure out what caused it in the first place, so it doesn't recur," says resident Tamara Kucik. "Until I get some solid information, I'm not going to let my kids in or my dogs in."