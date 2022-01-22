CHESTERTOWN, Md - A 3 Alarm-Fire broke out at a strip mall Friday night around 7:48pm in Kent County Maryland.
The fire was on 13 Washington Square Chestertown Maryland. According to Chief Darling of the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company 100 Personal were dispatched and it took 5 hours to put out.
There was a strain on Chestertown's domestic water system. This problem manifested itself as low pressure at the fire scene. Water was brought from another part of town to control the flames.
The roof of the building partially collapsed and the family dollar store was a complete loss.
Representatives of the Maryland State Fire Marshals Officer are on the scene. They are conducting an origin and cause investigation. It is likely a determination of cause and may not be immediately available.