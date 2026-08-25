CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Your photo could be on next year's Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge annual pass!
The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the photo contest, which is open from Friday, Aug. 28 through Wednesday, Sept. 16. Officials say this contest is for amateur photographers, which they define as less than 20% of total income coming from photography.
They say they are looking for artists to capture an image highlighting the park's scenic landscapes, fascinating wildlife, and natural beauty. The contest is free to enter and the winner will also receive a free pass at the beginning of the year.
Chamber staff will choose the top five photos based on guideline adherence and overall essence of the images. Then, local community leaders will be asked to pick a winner from the finalists, with the winner being announced Sept. 30.
There are two major guidelines for the photos:
1. Each entry must have been taken on the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge. They say to please remember feeding, baiting, and touching the wildlife is not allowed. Entries must have a short description of where the photo was taken.
2. Photos cannot include a subject that has been featured within the last five years.
The ineligible subjects are the Tricolored Heron (2026 winner), the Yellow-rumped Warbler (2025 winner), the Belted Kingfisher (2024 winner), the Black-Necked Stilt (2023 winner), and the Snowy Owl (2022 winner).
The Chamber also says people cannot be in the photos, and one submission is allowed per photographer.
To see more rules and download the entry form, click here.