CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has put out an update on some of its ponies ahead of the upcoming swim.
The fire company says they have removed the Stallion Neptune/Little Dolphin from the herd since the spring roundup. Officials say that years of sterility and lack of foals from his aged mares could have caused the herd to lose many unique bloodlines. It is not known when Neptune became sterile.
Officials say that the stallion will be taken to the Skydog Sanctuary in Oregon where he will live out the rest of his life.
CVFC also says that foal #37 died about a week after birth. They believe the death was caused by sepsis.