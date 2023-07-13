SALISBURY, Md. - The sun was shining angrily on Delmarva Thursday, cranking up the heat into the 90s yet again.
Taking care of the body is important during heat waves, especially for senior citizens whose lifestyles can change rapidly.
"They may not realize because of prescriptions they're taking that they're far more susceptible [to the heat]," said Carol Zimmerman of MAC, Inc (The MAC Center). "It happens very fast."
The MAC Center provides programs and services for thousands of seniors on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland. When it gets hot, they encourage seniors to join in their programs in air conditioned comfort.
Emma Chiah, who was beating the heat at the MAC Center said visiting cooling centers goes beyond taking care of physical health.
"This is our way out of the house, because if not we'd have to be at home most of the time," Chiah said.
Another senior said that coming to a cooling center for senior citizens is good for mental health.
"When you live alone you get lonesome," said Winnie Cropper of Salisbury. "But when you're with someone else you can always be active, and you don't focus on being a certain age."
"Having fellowship here is wonderful," Chiah added. "It's like going to church, because you have fellowship with each other and laugh and lighten your burdens."
Outside, at the Harmon Park Pickleball Courts, one foursome chose to meet the heat, rather than flee the heat.
"[The heat] hasn't kept us away," said Kristin Barrett of Salisbury. "We're die hard pickleball players, so we just make sure that we take breaks, drink our water, and sit in the shade for a while before heading back out for our next game."
More hot weather is in the forecast for the next week. If you know a senior who might benefit from programs at the MAC Center, call 410-742-0505, or visit macinc.org.